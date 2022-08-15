Paul O’Grady Admits He 'Wasn't Happy' At Radio 2 As He Signs Off From Station After 14 Years

Paul O’Grady Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Paul O’Grady has admitted he “wasn’t really happy” at Radio 2 after a schedule shake-up saw him share his regular slot with comic Rob Beckett.

The 67-year-old, who has quit the BBC station after hosting the Sunday afternoon programme for 14 years, had begun alternating with the comedian for 13 weeks at a time.

Advertisement

In a video shared on his Instagram ahead of his final show at the station on Sunday, the Lily Savage star explained why he had decided to leave.

“The reason I’m leaving, because everybody’s asked me this, is because I wasn’t really happy with the 13 weeks on, 13 weeks off business,” he said.

“So I did the honourable thing, I honoured my contract, gave my notice in and now I’m off.

“Thanks very much and good luck to everyone on Radio 2 and long may it continue.”

During his final ever show on Sunday, Paul thanked his listeners for tuning in and getting involved over the years, saying it “wouldn’t have been the same without you”.

Advertisement

Speaking to his producer, Malcolm Prince, as he signed off, he said: “This is the last Sunday Paul O’Grady show here on Radio 2 ever.

“It’s hard to say this, Malcolm, because it’s been almost 14 years hasn’t it.

“Do you know this is one of the longest jobs I’ve ever held down. I only came to do a few hours for Elaine Paige and look what happened.”

He continued: “Anyway, I always used to say I was running from the building and there was a great big bubble that would catch me on Oxford Street, and bring me back like a prisoner, but it’s not today and I can run free.”

Paul then thanked his listeners, adding: “I really appreciate it because, let’s face it, it wouldn’t have been the same without you, would it?”

After playing his last song, Friends by Bette Midler, he added: “From all of us here, from me and from Malcolm and everybody, thank you for tuning in these past 546 programmes. So you look after yourselves, stay safe and well. Ta-ra everyone.”

Advertisement

Paul launched his weekly show in the Sunday time slot in 2009.

He is the latest established presenter to leave the station, after Steve Wright was replaced by Scott Mills after 24 years on the network.

Vanessa Feltz is also stepping back from her shows on Radio 2 and BBC Radio London after almost 20 years at the helm.