Scott Mills Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Scott Mills is leaving BBC Radio 1 after nearly 25 years, it has been announced.

The presenter, who currently hosts the Monday to Thursday 1-3.30pm slot on the station, is moving to Radio 2 to replace Steve Wright as the host of their early afternoon show.

Steve will continue to host a variety of other shows for Radio 2.

Scott and his co-host Chris Stark will present their last Radio 1 show on Thursday 25 August, and will also finish up hosting their Saturday morning show on 5 Live.

Scott’s new Radio 2 show will then begin in the autumn, airing weekdays from 2-4pm.

We have some sad news to share..@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer.



Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you greatly ♥️



Tune into their next show, this Monday from 1pm to hear what they have to say. pic.twitter.com/6EeESFvnpH — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 1, 2022

Scott first joined the station in 1998 as host of the Early Breakfast Show and went on to host many different shows across the network, and in 2018 he also became the host of The Official Chart Show.

He said: “Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1. The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of six. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would.

“I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House.”

Scott also thanked co-host Chris, who he called “one of my best friends in the world”, and wished Steve luck for the future, calling him “one of the finest broadcasters”.

Radio 1 has confirmed Scott and Chris’ replacements as hosts of the early afternoon slot will be announced on Tuesday.

Scott is already a familiar voice to Radio 2 listeners, as he’s covered for Ken Bruce and Steve Wright, as well as presented specials such as last year’s Neighbours celebration and recent Dynasty and Eurovision specials.

As part of the changes at Radio 2, Sara Cox’s tea-time show will also be extended, airing for an extra hour from 4-7pm each weekday.

Meanwhile, Steve will continue to host Sunday Love Songs from 9-11am, as well as a new Serious Jockin’ show and other Radio 2 specials.

We have some news... 🍂



Changes are coming to weekdays from the Autumn 🍂



We are bidding farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

@Scott_Mills is joining to present an all-new Mon-Fri show from 2-4pm.

@sarajcox is bringing you an extra hour of fun from 4-7pm. pic.twitter.com/dfLEYEDCfJ — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 1, 2022

Steve said: “After nearly 24 years of presenting 6 shows a week on Radio 2 - onwards and upwards for some brand new challenges.

“Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought – fair enough. Let’s give somebody else a go. Scott is a brilliant and versatile broadcaster, he is the man for the job! And Sara’s an amazing presenter, and a wondrous person.”

After leaving Radio 1, Chris Stark will focus on presenting That Peter Crouch Podcast and his podcast with Chef Tom Kerridge The Pirate Ship, as well as a yet-to-be-announced project.

He said: “Radio 1 has sound-tracked the biggest ups and downs in my life, and I want to say thank you to the listeners that gave me this privilege and allowed a bang average lad from Watford to live his dream. You will never know what you have done for me and my family at times.

