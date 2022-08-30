Craig Charles Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Actor and DJ Craig Charles has admitted he has “mixed feelings” about the end of his Radio 2 show, which was axed by the broadcaster earlier this year.

Back in June, it was announced that the Craig Charles House Party – which previously aired on Saturday nights between 10pm and midnight – would be coming to an end after eight years.

While the former Coronation Street star continues to host a Saturday night show on 6 Music, as well as a weekday afternoon show on the same station, he admitted to Radio Times that he was disappointed about leaving Radio 2.

He told the outlet: “I have mixed feelings. I can see their point: I’m on 6 Music six days a week, [but] the Radio 2 show was performing well.

“They couldn’t give me any reason other than they just wanted a change.”

Craig added: “You should never try and join a party if they don’t want you as a guest! You can’t do everything. And if something had to go, I’d rather it be that.”

Craig DJing at Radio 2 Live in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Announcing his departure in an official statement earlier in the summer, Craig said: “Every party must come to an end and although I’m packing up my Trunk of Funk on Radio 2, I’ve loved bringing the party to its funky listeners each Saturday night.”

Radio 2 has been going through something of a transition period in recent times, with Steve Wright, Vanessa Feltz and Paul O’Grady all leaving the station.

Paul said earlier this month that he “wasn’t happy” at Radio 2, after the BBC made the decision that he should start sharing his Saturday afternoon slot with comedian Rob Beckett.

