Robert De Niro Talks Similarities Between Himself And Infant Daughter Gia

Robert De Niro is seeing himself in his infant daughter, Gia.

The Oscar winner told People in an interview published Wednesday that he sees a “lot of similarity” between himself and the 10-month-old baby girl. He welcomed Gia with his partner, martial arts instructor Tiffany Chen, in April.

During the interview, De Niro was shown a photo of himself as a child being held by his father, and said that his childhood self resembled his two youngest daughters: Gia and Helen, 12.

“Reminds me of my two youngest little girls, at that age,” the father of seven said, adding that he also thought he looked like one of his grandkids.

De Niro shares two adult children, Drena and Raphael De Niro, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He also has two adult twin sons, Julian and Aaron De Niro, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He shares Helen and an adult son, Elliot De Niro, with his second wife, Grace Hightower.

Elsewhere in his interview with People, the Killers Of The Flower Moon star said that his older children are enjoying having a new baby sibling.

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he said. “And the grandkids even — she’s their aunt.”

In a separate interview published last month, the two-time Oscar winner discussed what it’s been like for him becoming a father to Gia at 80.