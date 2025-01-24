Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers' Rumoured For New Labyrinth Film And People Have Big Thoughts

David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King, in Labyrinth Moviestore/Shutterstock

News that Robert Eggers is working on a follow-up to the ’80s classic Labyrinth is already sparking plenty of debate online.

On Friday, Deadline reported that the Nosferatu filmmaker had signed a deal to both write and direct a follow-up to the 1986 family classic.

A collaboration between Star Wars boss George Lucas, The Muppets creator Jim Henson and music superstar David Bowie, Labyrinth told the story of a 16-year-old girl who finds herself transported to another land to rescue her baby brother when he’s kidnapped by goblins.

Deadline reported that Eggers’ film will be a sequel to the original, and while specifics aren’t known, the US outlet claimed that Jim Henson’s son Brian Henson will serve as executive producer on the project.

Robert Eggers' past movies have included The VVitch, The Lighthouse and 2024's Nosferatu via Associated Press

The news has already got many fans’ imaginations whizzing with suggestions as to who, if anyone, could succeed David Bowie in the role of the Goblin King, Jareth.

Some film fans have suggested frequent Eggers collaborators, while others think Tilda Swinton – who worked with the Ziggy Stardust musician several times – would potentially be a fitting choice:

Hear us out: Robert Pattinson as Jareth in Robert Eggers' Labyrinth sequel movie. https://t.co/4ljjKsqRFg pic.twitter.com/vwC4OTR1ek — Geek & Sundry (@GeekandSundry) January 23, 2025

Willem Defoe for Jareth the Goblin King



In Robert eggers labyrinth sequel #RobertEggers #Labyrinth pic.twitter.com/kBvJZKMCCx — BFHDESIGN 🏴☠️ (@batflashdesign) January 24, 2025

historically accurate labyrinth: jennifer connelly is back, willem dafoe is old jareth, probably a dark period for the world leading to limited (or no) songs/henson creatures, and i bet hes gonna link it to changeling mythology https://t.co/kYvS4kn8Bi — 📼malakye🤡 (@mouldytapes) January 23, 2025

Wasn't he wanting to remake Labyrinth too? Imagine Willem Dafoe as the Goblin King in that. — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) January 22, 2025

Tilda Swinton as the aging Goblin King is the only recast I’ll take for Bowie. #Labyrinth #RobertEggers — Andrea Dixon (@andreacdixon) January 23, 2025

I wonder if they’re gonna recast David or say he had a twin sister (played by Tulsa Swinton) that took over the role of the Goblin King and Toby (the baby from the original) had his kids taken into the Labyrinth so he teams up with Sarah to help him find his kids. — Kingberry168 (@jberr59) January 24, 2025

on the phone with robert eggers bc i'll be damned if sam reid isn't a part of that labyrinth sequel in some way or another pic.twitter.com/etAcbaQ9ex — reya 🍉 (@roanstat) January 23, 2025

Could I suggest Lady Gaga as the Goblin Queen?



Robert Eggers Set For 'Labyrinth' Sequel At Sony https://t.co/hHHuf339Tu — Hun-derrated (@Hun_derrated) January 23, 2025

Only one man can possibly fill Bowie’s shoes as the Goblin King. That’s right: Monkey Robbie Williams https://t.co/xXM3KqZ8sR — Jared Skolnick (@jaredskolnick) January 23, 2025

Unsurprisingly, there are others who don’t think the film should go ahead at all without David Bowie or Jim Henson’s involvement:

I like Eggers. But you can't do a sequel to Labyrinth without David Bowie anymore than you can do another Beetlejuice without Michael Keaton.

Bowie WAS That movie. You'd feel his absence if they made a sequel, it would never be able to live up to the legend that was Bowie. https://t.co/5mqxCjYCKZ pic.twitter.com/UmxALqAU2X — FollowingMangaka (@FollowingM42309) January 23, 2025

this is genuinely so wrong, no matter how much i enjoy robert eggers. there are some films that should be left completely untouched and this is absolutely one of them. you simply cannot make a sequel to the labyrinth without jim or bowie. sacrilegious dare i say? https://t.co/Wn7uZtHTDU — rin ⨂ | resident skyler white defender (@wexlerrrrrr) January 23, 2025

......... why tho robert eggers i love you dude but... leave Labyrinth alone, Jareth was still alive and no one could be him but Bowie so and what is Labyrinth WITHOUT Jareth ya know?!? https://t.co/f9OCaPqhy6 — Chloé 💜 (@adamspurpletea) January 23, 2025

A Labyrinth sequel without David Bowie ? No Jareth ? No songs ? i disagree !!! this is my childhood movie and i think it does not need a sequel !!! https://t.co/ozWQR51rbE pic.twitter.com/hI0PdGX1YO — Nikkie (@lucifairwife) January 24, 2025

Nope. Scrap it. Can't happen. Shouldn't happen. No matter who they announce is going to be portraying the Goblin King, we will be disappointed. The world in Labyrinth is small, there isn't anything left to explore - any sequel for Labyrinth should've been made before Bowie passed https://t.co/qh5IwZqHb5 — 🐐 (@ImTheWxlverine) January 23, 2025

there is no labyrinth with out bowie https://t.co/xQ2hShrAmN pic.twitter.com/41t4i84KwW — Shock ⚡️😎🍍 (@ShockaZulu_1) January 24, 2025

I think a sequel to Labyrinth without Bowie would be like an empty Goblin Kingdom. This movie needs Bowie.😢 — Shion Fontaine@Yojimbo☄️ (@shiopin_skyward) January 24, 2025

i’m going to be open minded because i love robert eggers and trust him but I really don’t think anyone can play the goblin king the way david bowie did https://t.co/apDxtVqntz — amber 🪩 (@crmsonclovers) January 23, 2025

I'm sorry, but without David Bowie, there is no Jareth the Goblin King, it's a pass for me — The Nerd Fix (@FixNerd) January 23, 2025

not a single thing about labyrinth implies needing a sequel nor will it be any good because bowie is dead and bowie IS jareth — tate (@devotionsfade) January 23, 2025

Eggers’ most recent big-screen offering was a remake of the 1922 silent movie Nosferatu, often hailed as a pioneering early work within the horror genre.

On Thursday, Eggers’ Nosferatu remake scored a string of nominations at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

The new film stars Bill Skarsgärd as the iconic Count Orlok, with Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Defoe and Emma Corrin also in the cast.

Nosferatu is still in cinemas now, while the original Labyrinth is currently available to stream on Plex, ITVX and Prime Video in the UK.

