Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers' Rumoured For New Labyrinth Film And People Have Big Thoughts

News that Robert Eggers is working on a follow-up to the ’80s classic Labyrinth is already sparking plenty of debate online.
On Friday, Deadline reported that the Nosferatu filmmaker had signed a deal to both write and direct a follow-up to the 1986 family classic.
A collaboration between Star Wars boss George Lucas, The Muppets creator Jim Henson and music superstar David Bowie, Labyrinth told the story of a 16-year-old girl who finds herself transported to another land to rescue her baby brother when he’s kidnapped by goblins.
Deadline reported that Eggers’ film will be a sequel to the original, and while specifics aren’t known, the US outlet claimed that Jim Henson’s son Brian Henson will serve as executive producer on the project.
The news has already got many fans’ imaginations whizzing with suggestions as to who, if anyone, could succeed David Bowie in the role of the Goblin King, Jareth.
Some film fans have suggested frequent Eggers collaborators, while others think Tilda Swinton – who worked with the Ziggy Stardust musician several times – would potentially be a fitting choice:
Unsurprisingly, there are others who don’t think the film should go ahead at all without David Bowie or Jim Henson’s involvement:
Eggers’ most recent big-screen offering was a remake of the 1922 silent movie Nosferatu, often hailed as a pioneering early work within the horror genre.
On Thursday, Eggers’ Nosferatu remake scored a string of nominations at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.
The new film stars Bill Skarsgärd as the iconic Count Orlok, with Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Defoe and Emma Corrin also in the cast.
Nosferatu is still in cinemas now, while the original Labyrinth is currently available to stream on Plex, ITVX and Prime Video in the UK.
We dunno about you, but we’re suddenly in the mood for a bit of this…