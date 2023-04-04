Robert Jenrick Banned From Driving For Six Months For Speeding

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months and fined £1,639 for speeding on the M1 on August 5 last year.

The immigration minister was also fined a total of £1,639 at a court hearing on Tuesday after previously admitting to travelling at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone.

The case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure at Northampton Magistrates Court, which allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.

They also allow defendants to plead guilty or not guilty in writing which meant that Jenrick did not have to attend court in person.

According to the Evening Standard, the minister was travelling south after an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera in his Land Rover at around 11.30pm.

The paper had previously said Jenrick was fined £307 and handed three penalty points in March for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.

