A nine-year-old girl has died after suffering head injuries when a section of cliff collapsed at a seaside village in North Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.
Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.
The young girl’s family are being supported by specialist officers after the rockfall.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were contacted at 4.47pm to reports of a rock fall at Seaton Garth in Staithes, in which a nine-year-old girl had received serious head injuries.
“Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance, Air Ambulance and Coastguard were all in attendance.
“Sadly, despite the efforts of the emergency services, the girl died at the scene from her injuries.
“Her family are currently being supported by specialist trained officers.”