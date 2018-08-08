A nine-year-old girl has died after suffering head injuries when a section of cliff collapsed at a seaside village in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to Seaton Garth in Staithes after reports a girl had received serious head injuries in a rock fall.

Police, fire, ambulance, air ambulance and coastguard all attended the incident at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The young girl’s family are being supported by specialist officers after the rockfall.