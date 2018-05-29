Roseanne Barr's Show Cancelled After Racist Slur Against Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett

US television channel ABC has cancelled Roseanne Barr’s sitcom after the actress made a racial slur about one of Barack Obama’s senior advisers. The network called her comments “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values” as it canned ‘Rosanne’. In a statement ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” Barr had referred to Obama aide Valerie Jarrett as “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”. During Obama’s administration, Jarrett, an African-American who was born in Iran to American parents, was one of the president’s closest advisers.

Twitter

Barr, who starred in the ABC revival of her sitcom, had been responding to a tweet alleging that “Jarrett helped hide a lot” - a reference to a Wikileaks claim that the CIA spied on candidates for the French election during Obama’s term. Barr initially claimed her tweet about Jarrett was just a “joke”, and argued that “Islam is not a race”. She later apologised and deleted the original tweet.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Valerie Jarrett, a senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Barr wrote: “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” She later added: “I am now leaving Twitter.” A spokesman for the network did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesman for Jarrett said she had no comment.

Twitter

Barr also tweeted about Chelsea Clinton, referring to her as “Chelsea Soros Clinton”, a reference to the billionaire George Soros, who has helped fund progressive causes. Clinton fired back with her own response, writing, “Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day!”

Twitter

Barr’s apology did not stop calls for ABC to respond. Joe Scarborough, host of US news channel MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ wrote: “Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show. Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one.” Later on Tuesday morning, comedian Wanda Sykes, one of the consulting producers of the Roseanne show, announced on Twitter that she would not be returning to the show.

Phil McCarten / Reuters