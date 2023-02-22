Rosemary Shrager Explains Why She Was 'Ditched' From Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

Rosemary Shrager in 2017 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Celebrity chef Rosemary Shrager has revealed she once came close to taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, only to be “ditched” by the show at the last minute.

On Wednesday morning, Rosemary was interviewed on the Radio 2 breakfast show about her upcoming appearance on Cooking With The Stars, in which she’s paired with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.

Asked by Zoe Ball whether she’d ever return the favour and get her dancing shoes on, the former I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! campmate responded: “Well, I have to tell you a little story about that. I was going to do it, but it got into the papers so I was ditched, basically.”

She continued: “I told one person [I had signed up], for some reason… I thought it was just a friend, but I’ve not spoken to him since. I was so cross, and I was so upset because I was so looking forward to it.”

Back in 2019, Rosemary ruled out ever appearing on Strictly, telling the Express: “You’re not going to see me there.”

She added: “I love it, I go watch it. I went to the semi-finals last year. It was great fun, I love it. It’s glitzy, it’s fun, it’s sort of over the top.

“It’s lovely, it’s on a different level. But what I think is so amazing is – I like to see the people who can’t dance really improve.”

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke will join Rosemary on the new series of Cooking With The Stars Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing saw wildlife camerman Hamza Yassin triumphing over broadcaster Helen Skelton, pop singer Fleur East and CBBC star Mollie Rainford in the live final.