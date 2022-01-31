Rosie Duffield Threatens To Quit Labour Over 'Harassment' From Party Members

Duffield is expected to make a decision about her future within days after the apparent party member accused her of moving 200 miles away from her constituency to be with her partner in Wrexham.

Duffield Tweeted: “I am aware of yet more personal, libellous, nasty and fictional c*** being published about me again today.

“All published/written by ex and current Labour members who are clearly absolutely obsessed by my private life for some reason.

“It is obsessive harassment. Neither the Labour Party or either the former or current leader or the whips’ office have done anything at all to stop it, to offer me any support, help or legal assistance.

“Kent Police, Parliamentary Security team and the Speaker’s Office have been helpful but it is the Labour Party that have offered me no support at all since I unexpectedly became an MP five years ago. I am today considering my future in the party very carefully.”

In September last year, Duffield ducked out of the Labour party’s annual conference after receiving online threats over her views on women’s rights.

She argued there should be protected spaces where those assigned male at birth are not allowed to go, such as domestic violence refuges and prisons.

However, Duffield said the latest issue in “no way relates to my stance on women’s rights.”

Some Tory MPs have rowed in to support Duffield, with Bassetlaw’s Brendan Clarke-Smith tweeting: “Whilst all MPs receive abuse, this happens to female MPs and women in public life to a far greater extent.

“I was on TV with Rosie only last week and found it refreshing to be able to debate and disagree in a civilised and decent manner. Maybe others should learn from this example.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The Labour Party continues to be in touch with Rosie Duffield and has offered her advice and support.”