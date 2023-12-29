Rosie Jones Says She's 'Laying Low' Due To Wave Of Ableist Abuse After Recent TV Appearances

Rosie Jones pictured at An Audience With Kylie earlier this year Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Comedian Rosie Jones has said she will be “laying low” for some time as a result of online abuse she received following her numerous TV appearances over the festive period.

Earlier this month, Rosie was one of the star guests during the Royal Variety Performance, where she was one of several stand-up performers.

After the show aired, she thanked her well-wishers for their messages of support on X (formerly Twitter), before adding: “Less of a thanks to the not so lovely ones.”

She continued: “Comedy is subjective and it’s OK if I’m not your cup of tea. But please remember the difference between personal preference and downright ableism.”

Thank you for all of the lovely messages about The Royal Variety last night, what fun. Less of a thanks to the not so lovely ones. Comedy is subjective and it’s ok if I’m not your cup of tea. But please remember the difference between personal preference and downright ableism. — Rosie Jones (@josierones) December 18, 2023

The comic – who has cerebral palsy – was later one of six participants on Channel 4’s annual Big Fat Quiz Of The Year broadcast, which aired on Tuesday.

On Thursday evening, Rosie re-shared her original post, commenting: “Rinse and repeat. Different telly show, same old ableism.”

She concluded: “Thanks for the support, but I’m gonna lie low for a bit and sink into the perineum of Christmas and New Year.”

Rinse and repeat. Different telly show, same old ableism. Thanks for the support, but I’m gonna lie low for a bit and sink into the perineum of Christmas and New Year. https://t.co/cYuvaXuA6A — Rosie Jones (@josierones) December 28, 2023

Before making a name for herself as a stand-up performer, Rosie was a writer on panel shows like Would I Lie To You? and 8 Out Of 10 Cats, as well as penning an episode of the Netflix teen comedy Sex Education.

Rosie has also acted in shows like Casualty and the upcoming series of Call The Midwife.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the Yorkshire-born star has used her platform to speak out about the discrimination that she and other disabled people face in modern Britain, including in a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year.

