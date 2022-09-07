Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire.

Starting a new school is a big moment for children, even if they’re royal.

On Wednesday, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, attended a settling in afternoon for new pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire ahead of their first official day on Thursday September 8.

It marks a big move for the young trio – George and Charlotte won’t be returning to St Thomas’ in Battersea, London, with classmates this term, and Prince Louise will be starting in reception class.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children moved into their new Windsor home earlier this month.

William and Kate are reportedly seeking a life in the country, away from the “goldfish bowl” of their official residence Kensington Palace in London, in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.

Lambrook, a co-educational private school with 52 acres of grounds, will cost in excess of £50,000 a year for the three children, according to PA Media.

The family will use the 19th century Adelaide Cottage as their base after the Queen gave them permission to lease the four-bedroom Grade II listed home, which belongs to the Crown Estate.

A royal source told PA: “This is very much a decision that two parents have made to give their children the ‘most normal’ start possible.

“KP can be a little bit of a fishbowl. They wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.

“It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.”

Jonathan Brady via PA Wire/PA Images Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry as they arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire.

William and Kate will retain Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A, which was refurbished with £4.5m of taxpayers’ money in 2013, as their official residence and their working base, which will continue to house their office staff.

They will also keep their 10-bedroom Norfolk country mansion Anmer Hall, which was a gift from the Queen and has a swimming pool and tennis court.

Only time will tell how easily the family will settle into country life in Windsor. William and Kate may find themselves unpopular at the first PTA meeting, with reports suggesting some parents are “pissed off” and concerned about security changing the “vibe” at Lambrook School.

