1. Avoid clicking links in emails or messages unless you’re sure you know the origin. Never open an attachment unless you’re 100% sure of its contents.

2. Be vigilant if you receive a communication you aren’t expecting. Be wary of unknown contacts and unexpected calls, emails, or messages. They should raise suspicion, especially if you’re asked to give personal or payment details.

3. If an offer, deal, or giveaway seems too good to be true, then it usually is.