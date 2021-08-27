Rudy Giuliani Denies Drinking Problem In The Weirdest Possible Way

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and current sideman to Donald Trump, denied having a drinking problem in a new interview with NBC New York.

“I’m not an alcoholic. I’m a functioning...” Giuliani told the station﻿, before tweaking direction mid-sentence and going with: “I probably function more effectively than 90 percent of the population.”

He also denied allegations that some of his wilder TV moments were related to booze.

“I don’t think I’ve ever done an interview drunk,” he said. “I have... sometimes... I mean, I drink normally. I like Scotch, I drink Scotch.”

The interview was done outside in New York City ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Some passers-by wanted selfies with the former mayor.

Others jeered.

“I loved your work in Borat 2,” someone yelled, referring to his infamous scene in the Sacha Baron Cohen film.