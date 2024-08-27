Here Are All The Celebrities Who'll Be Guest Judging On RuPaul's Drag Race UK This Year

The RuPaul's Drag Race UK judges BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

The guest judges set to appear in the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been unveiled.

Drag Race UK will return to BBC Three in the autumn, with Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr once again helping RuPaul crown the UK’s next Drag Race superstar.

Completing the list of guest judges are model Kristen McMenamy (returning for a second stint on the panel) and Derry Girls favourite Siobhan McSweeney.

Alexandra Burke will also be returning to Drag Race UK, this time as a vocal coach to the queens during musical challenges, former S Club Junior star Aaron Renfree will be offering up his services as a dancer alongside choreographer Claudimar Neto.

The BBC has also unveiled a new portrait of RuPaul to coincide with the announcement, while the two star guests playing the Snatch Game this time around will be be announced “in due course”, as are the queens competing on the new series.

It’s been another big year for Drag Race, with former UK finalist Kitty Scott-Claus currently competing with queens from around the world on the first ever Global All Stars series.