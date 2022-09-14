Russia Forced To Import Weapons From North Korea And Iran, British Officials Say

Russia is being forced to import weapons from North Korea and Iran as its own supply of equipment “dwindles”, according to the Ministry of Defence.
In their latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine, the MoD said Vladimir Putin is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as the effects of western sanctions on Moscow take their toll.
The latest blow for Russia comes after Ukraine launched a hugely successful counter-offensive to re-claim previously-occupied territory.
This morning’s MoD update pointed to claims that Ukrainian forces had shot down an Iranian-made drone as evidence of Moscow’s use of systems sourced from Tehran.
Ukraine claimed it shot down the drone - known as a Shahed-136 - near Kupiansk as part of the offensive that has punched through Russian lines around Kharkiv on the eastern front.
The MoD said: “Russia is almost certainly increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states like Iran and North Korea as its own stocks dwindle.
“The loss of a Shahed-136 near the front lines suggests there is a realistic possibility that Russia is attempting to use the system to conduct tactical strikes rather than against more strategic targets farther into Ukrainian territory.”
Earlier this week, the MoD claimed Ukrainian forces have recaptured an area at least twice the size of Greater London.