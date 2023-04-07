Russia Has Made A Major Advance In The Battle For Bakhmut, According To UK Officials

A Ukrainian tank is seen are seen near the frontline area amid the Russia-Ukraine war, in Bakhmut. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia has made a major advance in the battle for the key town of Bakhmut, according to British intelligence.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Vladimir Putin’s troops had “regained some momentum” in recent days.

Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region of the country’s industrial heartland known as the Donbas, has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion.

It had a pre-war population of around 70,000, but now lies in ruins after months of intense trench warfare.

According to the MoD, Russia’s advance in Bakhmut had “largely stalled” since late last month.

But they added: “Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River.”

Ukraine’s supply route to the west of the town is “likely severely threatened”, the MoD update said.

“Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector.” they added.

Significantly, the MoD also said that Russian commanders have “paused their ongoing feud” with the mercenary Wagner Group and are working together in the area.

The advance is a boost for Russia as they struggle to make progress in Ukraine, 14 months after the invasion.