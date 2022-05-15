Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin Has Lost One Third Of His Ground Troops Since Invasion, UK Says

A road sign indicating the name of the city of Lysychansk, is broken on the side of a road on the outskirts of Lysychansk, eastern Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has lost around one-third of the ground combat troops he committed when Russia invaded Ukraine, according to UK officials.

In their latest assessment of the war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine’s Donbas region has also “fallen significantly behind schedule”.

Advertisement

It is the latest evidence that Russia is losing a war which Putin had expected to be over within days of the invasion starting on February 24.

The MoD set out its latest intelligence on the situation on the ground in a series of tweets this morning.

Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/VBPIqyrgA5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/n6dBVZHAos — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 15, 2022

They said: “Russia’s Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule. Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month whilst sustaining consistently high levels of attrition.

“Russia has now likely suffered losses of one third of the ground combat force it committed in February.”

Advertisement

Russia has also lost “critical enablers such as bridging equipment and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance drones”, the defence officials said.

The MoD added: “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness. Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted, and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine.