Russia Making 'Rapid Advances' In Ukraine As Volodymyr Zelenskyy Hints At Peace Deal

Russian serviceman aims a D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions in the border area of Kursk region, Russia. via Associated Press

Russian forces are making “rapid advances” in Ukraine amid fresh hope of a peace deal in the conflict.

The latest intelligence update from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Putin’s troops “are attacking behind established Ukrainian defences” as the third anniversary of the beginning of the war approaches.

It came after Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Sky News that he could be willing to give up territory already occupied by Russia to bring about a ceasefire.

In return, the Ukrainian president said land still held by Kyiv could come under “the Nato umbrella”.

He said his country could then seek to get back the land it has lost “in a diplomatic way” in the future.

Any peace deal must also contain a”guarantee that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin will not come back” for more Ukrainian territory, Zelenskyy said.

His comments come as Russia appears to be gaining the upper hand in the war.

The MoD update posted on X said: “In Donetsk oblast, Russian forces have made rapid advances towards the eastern flank of Velyka Novosilka.

“The town has been situated on the front line since 2022 and has acted as a lynchpin of Ukraine’s defensive line.”

The MoD said the area is now “vulnerable to Russian attacks due to the loss of Vuhledar, 30 km to the east, in October”.

They added: “This enabled increased Russian advances into less well defended areas in western Donetsk oblast.

“Russian forces are attacking behind established Ukrainian defences and threatening the primary logistics routes to the town.”

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 December 2024.



Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 1 December 2024.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has thanked the UK for its ongoing support for Ukraine.

In a video posted on X, he said: “We value the UK’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia’s shadow tanker fleet. This keeps the world on the right track—a course toward justice. Toward ensuring that Russia feels its responsibility for this war, for its consequences, and is compelled towards peace. The world is able to ensure this.”