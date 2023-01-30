Russia Preventing Migrant Workers Leaving The Country So They Can Be Enlisted, UK Claims

Ukrainian policemen watch firefighters working in a house in flame following Russian shelling in the city of Kherson on January 29. GENYA SAVILOV via Getty Images

Migrant workers are being prevented from leaving Russia so they can be enlisted in the army according to British officials.

The Ministry of Defence suggested the move was part of efforts by Moscow to ensure there is a “high number of personnel” available to be enlisted.

Advertisement

In their latest intelligence update on the war in Ukraine - which reaches its first anniversary next month - the MoD also said the Kremlin policy of “partial mobilisation” remains in place.

That was set up last September and saw 300,000 reservists called up to the Russian army.

According to the MoD, media reported on January 22 that migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan with dual passports were prevented from leaving Russia because “their names were on mobilisation lists”.

“Separately, on January 23, 2023, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the decree on ‘partial mobilisation’ continues to remain in force, claiming the decree remained necessary for supporting the work of the armed forces,” the MoD update said.

“Observers had questioned why the measure had not been formally rescinded.

“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimising domestic dissent.”

Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 30 January 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vyFi04elmi



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/YuoAMeW7LQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 30, 2023

It was revealed over the weekend that mandatory military training will be introduced in Russian secondary schools from September.

Two weeks ago it also emerged that Russia could increase the age limit for army conscripts in an attempt to boost the size of its military.

The current age limit for routine military conscription in Russia is 27.

But Andrey Kartapolov, the head of the Russian State Duma Defence Committee, proposed increasing that to 30.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has claimed Vladimir Putin threatened to kill him last year as he made a last-ditch attempt to prevent the invasion of Ukraine.