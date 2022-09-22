'Send Putin To The Trenches': Russia's Military Call-Up Sparks Protests

Russian law enforcement officers detain men during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilisation of reservists ordered by Vladimir Putin. REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER via REUTERS

Protesters in Moscow have chanted “send Putin to the trenches” amid widespread disapproval of Russia’s biggest conscription drive since World War Two.

Within hours of president Vladimir Putin ordering a partial mobilisation of reservists on Wednesday, rare protests were reported across the country that led to almost 1,200 arrests.

Advertisement

Shortly after Putin’s address, Russian media reported a spike in demand for plane tickets abroad as some draft-age men headed for the border.

In the capital Moscow, hundreds of people gathered on the central Stary Arbat street amid heavy police presence. Protesters could be seen chanting “No war”, “Send Putin to the trenches” and “Let our children live” in videos published to social media.

A crowd gathered this evening on Arbat, Moscow's main pedestrian street, shouts "Send Putin to the trenches!" pic.twitter.com/pkm8vynnxw — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) September 21, 2022

Москва прямо сейчас pic.twitter.com/vVhqpocrey — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) September 21, 2022

Advertisement

Putin’s risky order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after they invaded Ukraine.

The first such call-up in decades heightened tensions with Ukraine’s Western backers, who derided it as an act of weakness and desperation.

Liz Truss accused Putin of “sabre rattling” as the UK prime minister addressed the United Nations General Assembly, aded that the Russian president is desperately trying to justify a “catastrophic failure” in Ukraine.

The total number of reservists to be called up could be as high as 300,000, officials said.

Despite Russia’s harsh laws against criticising the military and the war, protesters outraged by the mobilisation overcame their fear of arrest to stage protests in cities across the country.

Nearly 1,200 Russians were arrested in anti-war demonstrations in cities including Moscow and St Petersburg, according to the independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info.

Advertisement

As protest calls circulated online, the Moscow prosecutor’s office warned that organising or participating in such actions could lead to up to 15 years in prison.

How many people mouthing off on Twitter would be brave enough to shout “NO WAR!” as they’re being carted off by four Russian policemen? Not many would be my guess. https://t.co/8bSpHWQRbz — ido vock (@idvck) September 21, 2022

Police officers detain a man in Moscow on September 21, 2022, following calls to protest against partial mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin. - President Vladimir Putin called up Russian military reservists on September 21, saying his promise to use all military means in Ukraine was "no bluff," and hinting that Moscow was prepared to use nuclear weapons. His mobilisation call comes as Moscow-held regions of Ukraine prepare to hold annexation referendums this week, dramatically upping the stakes in the seven-month conflict by allowing Moscow to accuse Ukraine of attacking Russian territory. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER NEMENOV via Getty Images

Protests against mobilisation are taking place in several Russian cities today, mostly small-scale actions leading to a smattering of arrests. The woman’s sign reads “No to Mobilisation” pic.twitter.com/EbytXN2OQF — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 21, 2022

Russian police officers detain a protester during a protest rally at Arbat street in Moscow, Russia. Contributor via Getty Images

Advertisement

The Associated Press news agency witnessed at least a dozen arrests in the first 15 minutes of a nighttime protest in the capital.

“I’m not afraid of anything. The most valuable thing that they can take from us is the life of our children. I won’t give them life of my child,” said one Muscovite, who declined to give her name.

Asked whether protesting would help, she said: “It won’t help, but it’s my civic duty to express my stance. No to war!”