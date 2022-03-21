Russia's Attempts To Seize Kyiv Have 'Stalled', UK Officials Have Revealed

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces point their rifle at a possible drone near a residential building which was hit by the debris from a downed rocket in Kyiv. FADEL SENNA via Getty Images

Russia’s attempts to seize control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv have “stalled”, according to UK officials.

The latest intelligence briefing from the ministry of defence says “the bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the city centre”, more than three weeks since the invasion began.

The MoD said “fierce Ukrainian resistance” was keeping Vladimir Putin’s troops at bay.

However, capturing Kyiv “remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming week”, the officials said.

It emerged yesterday that Russia has suffered “considerable losses” in Ukraine and were now resorting to “indiscriminate shelling” because of their lack of progress on the ground.

This has led to “widespread destruction and a large number of civilian casualties”, the MoD said.

In his latest call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Boris Johnson said he was looking at ways for the UK to step up the military help it is giving.

The PM is also expected to call on other world leaders to do more to help Ukraine at this week’s Nato and G7 meetings.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ongoing commitment to work alongside international partners to coordinate support to strengthen Ukraine’s self defence.

“The leaders also discussed the ongoing negotiations and the Prime Minister reaffirmed his staunch support for Ukraine’s position.

“Both leaders stressed the continued importance of sanctions in exerting pressure on Putin, and they condemned the abhorrent attacks on innocent civilians, following the appalling bombings in Mariupol.