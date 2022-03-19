Amanda Holden Travels To Ukrainian Border To Speak With Those Fleeing War

Amanda Holden in London earlier this week MEGA via Getty Images

Amanda Holden has revealed she’s travelled to the Ukrainian border, where she has been speaking with those who have fled the war.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has been spending time at a refugee camp in Poland, just a short distance from the Ukrainian border, since Friday.

Amanda – who has also presented Heart’s breakfast show since 2019 – has been interviewing those escaping the crisis for a new podcast called Ukraine’s Hidden Voices.

“I wanted to use this podcast to speak with mums, dads, sons and daughters about what is happening on the ground in Ukraine,” she explained.

“At this time it’s vital that we don’t turn away, but we turn towards them and hear their stories and try to help in any way we can. Their stories are so important.”

Speaking to the Daily Star on Friday night, she said she had been “literally watching people trickling in from over the border”.

“It’s extraordinary to witness how quickly people have got together,” she added. “There’s a whole village here.

“There are stalls and stalls of food and clothes… People are serving teas and coffees and hot food. Every single thing has been thought up. There are even dog leads and dog bowls and toys for kids. There is nothing that hasn’t been thought of.”

She has also been posting footage of the scene on her Instagram story.

Amanda Holden has been sharing footage of the camp on Instagram Instagram

Amanda isn’t the only British celebrity to be reporting from the border.

