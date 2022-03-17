Rob Rinder and Oksana Platero rehearsing together in 2016 Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oksana Platero has hailed her “remarkable” friend Robert Rinder after he provided help to her family members who had fled the war in Ukraine.

Oksana, who was born and raised in Ukraine, revealed recently that several of her family members had already escaped the situation in the country, although some elderly members of her family were still hoping to flee.

Last week, Rob – who was partnered with Oksana on Strictly in 2016 – revealed his plan to travel to the Polish border in the hopes of getting them to safety.

The former barrister and TV personality announced on Monday that he had met her aunt and grandmother at the Polish border, posting pictures with both of them on his Instagram page.

“Oksana’s family: Auntie Lidya and Grandma Zoya. We managed to reach them this morning with a wheelchair and some medical supplies,” he explained.

“Despite having nearly nothing… they are ‘grateful for everything’.”

Oksana later reposted the photos, expressing her gratitude to her friend and former Strictly partner.

“I can’t say thank you enough to my wonderful SCD partner and his team for being there for my family and so many others,” she wrote.

“You are a truly remarkable man and my love for you is limitless. The world needs more people like you.”

Oksana previously said she was unable to make the journey herself due to work commitments in the US.

She and Rob made it to fifth place during their time on Strictly, although the professional dancer did not return in the following series.