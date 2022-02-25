Russia Invades Ukraine On Many Fronts In 'Brutal Act Of War'

Military forces battling Russians on multiple fronts suffered dozens of casualties.

Before dawn Friday, more explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as Russian forces continued their assault. Several journalists published footage that appeared to show missile strikes on the capital.

The Ukrainian foreign minister has said “horrific rocket strikes” have hit Kyiv in an attack he compared to the city’s 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany.

“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

“Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. Severe all ties. Kick Russia out of (everywhere).”