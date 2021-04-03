They say to never work with animals on live TV – but sometimes they have a way of making themselves known regardless.

Earlier this week, Russian weather presenter Nadezhda Serezhkina was left stunned when a dog interrupted her in the middle of a live broadcast, stealing her microphone and then running off with it.

The Mir 24 presenter was hosting the day’s weather report live from Moscow when the canine intruder jumped up and took her microphone, before bounding down the street with the equipment still in its mouth.

Unfortunately for Nadezhda, the camera remained on her while she was forced to chase after it in a bid to try and get her mic back.