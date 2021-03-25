Chris Kamara tried out some “cow-cuddling” during Thursday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch and… well… you can probably work out for yourself why that ended up being newsworthy.

The football pundit made a trip to the UK’s first slaughter-free dairy in Rutland on Thursday afternoon, to try out what he described as “the latest craze”.

As the name suggests, “cow-cuddling” sees people getting up close and personal with some new bovine pals, in what’s supposed to be a relaxing experience for both parties.

That wasn’t quite how it went down for Kammy, though, with one of the cows in question displaying some behaviour that no one wants to see at lunchtime live on air.