Ben Shephard Leaves Susanna Reid Speechless With Mortifying 'Nipples' Blunder

Ben Shephard left the entire Good Morning Britain team stunned on Thursday morning, when he made a rather unfortunate slip of the tongue.

During the live broadcast, Ben and the GMB producers decided to have some fun with anchor Susanna Reid, when they clocked that her brightly-coloured dress could be digitally altered using green screen technology.

After it was virtually switched over to a pattern made up of photos of Ben, Susanna commented: “I’m fully clad in Ben Shephard. I actually quite like that look.”

What she probably wasn’t prepared for would be him beginning his next sentence: “My nipples are…”