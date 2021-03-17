Patsy Palmer has addressed her walk off from Good Morning Britain, telling people criticising her to “go fuck yourselves”.
The former EastEnders star cut short an interview on the ITV breakfast show on Wednesday, unimpressed that producers had flashed up a graphic reading: “Patsy Palmer: Addict to wellness guru”.
Taking to Instagram after the incident, Patsy explained that she didn’t want to “waste” her time talking about the past with hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard.
Revealing she was appearing to discuss her company, Good and Proper Hair, Patsy wrote under a previous Insta post: “My apologies to anyone that wants to hear good news as I have great faith that considering what is going on in the world right now there are still some people that do.
“I keep seeing people saying ‘get over yourself’, I have gotten over my old self years ago and no longer wish to discuss it when I only have 5 minutes air time
“I have been a people pleaser my whole life. I am not going to waste those precious 5 minutes talking about things that are 20 years old or about Meghan and Harry.
“If I do post things on social media in reaction to a TV show or an article I’ve read about something that’s my platform.
“I have always been very open and honest at certain times in my life as many people are forced to be in the public eye...
“I was supposed to be on there to talk about a new business that I created that couldn’t be more opposite to that headline.”
The former Bianca Jackson actor then hit out at “trolls and haters” who had criticised her actions.
“Go fuck yourselves,” she wrote. “I’ve worked hard on myself to remove negativity from my life and the lives of my children so if anyone has a problem with that you need to go and take a look at your lives and wonder what drives you to jump on here to attack me for standing my ground.
“If you are parents doing that then shame on you. I hope you find some joy amidst all the madness.”
Patsy had been speaking on GMB from her home in Malibu via video link, with Susanna asking about her life out in the US as her opening question.
After noticing the offending strap line, she said: “You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen,” she said.
“So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.
“My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it.
“I don’t really want to talk to you,” she said, as she pulled down the lid of her laptop.
Susanna and Ben tried to apologise, before throwing to a weather forecast.
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.