Paddy McGuinness couldn’t resist a dig at Good Morning Britain’s recent walk-offs as he was interviewed on the ITV daytime show. On Friday morning, Paddy spoke to presenters Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins about the upcoming Comic Relief broadcast, and couldn’t help noticing he’d been referred to as a “comedy genius” on screen. “I’m in a hotel at the minute, I’m on my phone and it’s kind of propped up here,” he told the pair. “Well done on the ‘comedy genius Paddy McGuinness’ – there’s no walking off here with that!”

ITV Paddy had no issues with being referred to as a "comedy genius"

He added: “I’m all over that, I’m going nowhere. I’ll be here on Monday. That is what you want.” Charlotte then joked: “You stay there and don’t go anywhere.” The team were alluding to an incident earlier in the week, when GMB guest Patsy Palmer took issue with a strap line that referred to her as an “addict to wellness guru” and decided to cut her interview short. “You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of the screen,” she said. “So I’m going to switch off, do a real Piers Morgan, and just say that it’s not okay to have ‘addict to wellness guru’ at the bottom of the screen.”

ITV Patsy Palmer on Good Morning Britain

As Susanna and Ben tried to apologise, she insisted: “My issues I had years ago, that were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over so I’m not going to talk about it. “I don’t really want to talk to you,” she said, as she pulled down the lid of her laptop. A week earlier, former GMB host Piers Morgan walked off the set when colleague Alex Beresford called him out live on air over comments he’d made about Meghan Markle a day earlier.

ITV Bye, then.