Here's What Ruth Langsford Had To Say On Her First Day Back On The Loose Women Panel

Ruth Langsford has made her first appearance on Loose Women since announcing her split from husband Eamonn Holmes.

The daytime star has been absent from the Loose Women panel for the past two months, since she and Eamonn confirmed in May that they had separated.

At the beginning of this month, the Daily Mail reported that Ruth was planning to “break her silence” on the split when she returned to the lunchtime show, citing a supposed “source” who claimed it would be an “incredibly emotional” broadcast.

However, when Ruth took her seat at the panel on Monday afternoon, it was a much more low-key affair.

After introducing the day’s topics, Coleen Nolan interrupted to say she was “so, so happy” to have Ruth back in the studio, with Janet Street-Porter agreeing: “Thank god – I was left with [Coleen] and [Brenda Edwards]!”

“I won’t do it again Janet,” Ruth then insisted, adding: “It’s very nice to be back with you all.”

This was the only reference made to the former This Morning host’s absence during the broadcast, with the rest of the show going ahead as usual.

A spokesperson for Eamonn and Ruth said in late May: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

While Ruth is yet to comment on the break-up directly, Eamonn told viewers during the following day’s edition of his GB News show: “I would like to thank you for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation”.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Eamonn and Ruth began their relationship in 1997, and eventually tied the knot in 2010.