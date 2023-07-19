Margot Robbie Has A Big Reaction As Ryan Gosling Names His Single Most Embarrassing Role

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling BBC

Ryan Gosling left his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie stunned as he reflected on one of the more “ridiculous moments” in his career.

The two actors were recently interviewed by Radio 1 to promote their new film, where presenter Ali Plumb asked about some of the film’s sillier moments.

Discussing the slide both actors use during the film, Ali commented: “You look – and I say this with love – so ridiculous. Do you think this film will be in your top 10 ‘I have never looked more ridiculous in my entire life’ moments?”

However, both stars admitted that it probably wouldn’t, with Ryan joking: “I’ve looked pretty ridiculous my entire life.”

Margot then reflected on some of her fashion moments from her days on Neighbours, including dressing as a giant cigarette, which she said was “the most embarrassing thing”, but Ryan definitely managed to one-up her.

Ryan and Margot at the London premiere of Barbie last week Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The La La Land star recalled having to dress up as a hamster as part of one skit from his Mickey Mouse Club days, before it quickly dawned on him that by bringing up the moment, people would be seeking it out.

“Now they’re gonna… you do it to yourself, man,” he joked, with Margot agreeing: “That’s the first thing I’m gonna do.”

Well, Ryan, we’re afraid you were right. Watch the two actors’ Radio 1 interview – and a clip of Ryan Gosling in all his hamster glory – below:

Ryan recently spoke about how playing Ken – and, in particular, leading one of Barbie’s big musical pieces – had helped him “make peace” with his time as a child performer.

“At a certain point I thought I had left that kid behind, and I realised that I needed his help to make this movie,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“So I had to go back and make peace with him and ask for his help. It was good for me.”