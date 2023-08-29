Fans Notice Ryan Reynolds' Birthday Post To Blake Lively Is Missing One Key Thing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in 2014 Mike Coppola via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds’ birthday tribute to Blake Lively was filled with “awe” and “appreciation” for his wife of over 10 years.

But fans noticed the post was missing one major thing: the Deadpool actor’s signature trolling, which he usually employs for his posts about Blake. Instead, Ryan chose sincerity over silliness.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” Ryan wrote, alongside a carousel of photos of ― and with ― Blake, who turned 36 on Aug. 25.

“Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried,” he added. “And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, Blake Lively. You hung the damn moon.”

Commenters expressed their astonishment over Ryan’s genuine caption.

“What’s going on?? it’s actually a non-unhinged bday post!” one fan wrote, while another quipped: “Wow, a genuine birthday post. the world is dying.”

“Kept waiting for the classic-Ryan jokiness but this is actually so sweet and heart-warming,” another commenter added.

Singer Richard Marx wrote: “Wow. You left her face in every photo. That’s some serious love,” alluding to the couple’s penchant for cropping each other out of their Instagram posts.

This actually marks the second year in a row that Ryan has written a nice tribute to his wife for her big day.

Previously, he stuck with his usual script of excluding her from photos, or wishing a happy birthday to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who shares a birthday with Blake:

Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2016

