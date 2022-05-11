Ryan Thomas during Tuesday's edition of The Games ITV

Viewers of The Games got to see more of Ryan Thomas than he bargained for during Tuesday night’s show when he accidentally flashed his bum.

The former Coronation Street star and Celebrity Big Brother winner had been taking part in a synchronised dive on the ITV show, when his Speedos came down after he hit the water.

When the actor was asked about the wardrobe malfunction after the event, he joked: “Oh really? Did the sock fall out?”

It didn’t go unnoticed by delighted viewers at home…

Whoops. Ryan Thomas nearly lost his speedos #TheGames pic.twitter.com/WcWWNrIWeb — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) May 10, 2022

The Moon is shining 😂😂 Ryan Thomas also has a nice bum #TheGames — Bhavna 🦋 (@Bhavna_) May 10, 2022

And the BAFTA goes to Ryan Thomas' arse! #TheGames — Si Pepe Hampton (@sbutty) May 10, 2022

Ahead of competing in The Games, Ryan showed off his body transformation after 12 weeks of intense training.

Sharing a photo of his toned physique, he wrote: “The wait is finally over and what a journey it’s been. 12 weeks of intense training learning nine different athletic sports with some of the best coaches in the country.”

He continued: “With a massive thank you to my PT @michaelevansfitness preparing me mentally and physically for this challenge we worked so hard being dedicated to the routine, diet and determination.”

Ryan is competing with 11 other celebs in a series of Olympic-style sporting events to see who will eventually win the bronze, silver and gold medals at the end of the week.