Ryan Thomas Suffers Yet Another Wardrobe Malfunction After Triumphant Night On The Games

Ryan Thomas is a competitor on ITV's The Games ITV/Nicky Johnston/Shutterstock

But it turns out he wasn’t done with wardrobe malfunctions for the week.

Ryan is one of the contestants currently taking part in ITV’s revival of The Games, which pits a host of celebrities against one another in a series of Olympic-style events.

Thursday night’s live show saw the celebs trying their hand at competitive cycling, and while Ryan might have been first past the finish line, the night wasn’t without its hiccups.

Posting on Instagram after the broadcast, his partner Lucy Mecklenburgh revealed he’d had another clothing mishap, tearing his shorts and once again exposing his backside.

“Here it is again!” the former TOWIE cast member joked on her Instagram, alongside a cheeky peach emoji.

A screenshot of Ryan posted on his partner Lucy's Instagram story Instagram

Ryan is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Corrie, later winning the final series of Celebrity Big Brother when his time in the soap came to an end.

He has been competing with 11 other celebs over the past four evenings to find out who will eventually win the bronze, silver and gold medals in Friday night’s final.

Also taking part in the reality TV revival are The Wanted singer Max George, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kevin Clifton, Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown and Love Island alums Olivia Atwood and Wes Nelson.

Completing the line-up are newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, soap actors Rebecca Sarker and Colson Smith, reality star Christine McGuinness and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman.

