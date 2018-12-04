Ryan is seven-years-old and spends his days playing with toys. Sounds like any other kid, right?

Wrong – according to Forbes, Ryan has made £17.2 million in one year through his YouTube channel which features everything from reviews of “Slime Blasters” to educational videos such as “How Do Tornados Form?”.

Ryan, from Ryan ToysReview, made the hefty sum between June 2017 and June 2018.

Since launching his main channel in 2015, Ryan has amassed more than 17 million followers and close to 26 billion views.

One video alone, titled “HUGE EGGS Surprise Toys Challenge with Inflatable water slide” has amassed 1.6 billion views.