Ryanair Cancels 600 Flights Next Week Due To Ongoing Strikes

Around 50,000 holidaymakers could be affected as Ryanair cancels another 600 flights next week in the wake of recent strike action.

Flights to and from Belgium, Portugal, and Spain will be cancelled, with the airline grounding 300 flights each day on Wednesday 25 July and Thursday 26 July.

Ryanair said it “deeply regrets” pulling the flights, and said customers have been offered alternative flights over the seven days prior to Wednesday and Thursday.

They are also being offered full refunds if they choose not to take different routes.

The cancellations amount to 12% of its daily European flights, and some customers have complained on social media, with many saying they have struggled to get hold of the airline’s customer service or have been unable to rebook their flight.