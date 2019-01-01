Rylan Clark-Neal Vows To Find 'Big Brother' A New Home As His New Year's Resolution

Rylan Clark-Neal has pledged to find a new home for ‘Big Brother’ in 2019, even going as far as making it his New Year’s resolution.
In recent months, Rylan has made no secret of his disappointment and frustration at Channel 5’s decision to axe ‘Big Brother’ and its celebrity counterpart at the beginning of the most recent series.
On New Year’s Eve, he revealed that he’s far from given up on his hopes of keeping the show alive on a new channel, claiming it’s his main aim for the year ahead.
“Cheers everyone. Happy New Year,” he wrote, just after midnight. “Thanks for another bonus year for this X Factor reject. Can’t thank yous enough.
“My resolution.... to bring back @BBUK and TRUST ME. I’ll do it. Love yous. Here’s to 2019.”
This will be the first January since 2012 without a series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, which did not go unnoticed by Rylan.
Back in November, Rylan teased that ‘Big Brother’ may not be gone from our screens for long, in a cryptic tweet he posted after attending an Endemol Shine event.
Channel 4 and Sky had previously ruled themselves out of picking up the show, while rumours it could be heading to ITV turned out to be unfounded when the broadcaster’s bid to buy Endemol Shine fell through.
Fortunately for Rylan, he’s got plenty to keep him busy without his usual ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’, having recently landed his own Saturday afternoon show on BBC Radio 2.
He’ll be taking over from Zoë Ball, who will replace Chris Evans as the host of the channel’s breakfast show.