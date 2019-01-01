Rylan Clark-Neal Vows To Find 'Big Brother' A New Home As His New Year's Resolution

Rylan Clark-Neal has pledged to find a new home for ‘Big Brother’ in 2019, even going as far as making it his New Year’s resolution.

In recent months, Rylan has made no secret of his disappointment and frustration at Channel 5’s decision to axe ‘Big Brother’ and its celebrity counterpart at the beginning of the most recent series.

On New Year’s Eve, he revealed that he’s far from given up on his hopes of keeping the show alive on a new channel, claiming it’s his main aim for the year ahead.