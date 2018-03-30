Rylan Clark-Neal has said he is “absolutely thrilled” to be joining this year’s Eurovision presenting team. The ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’ host will be joining Scott Mills on BBC Four for the semi-finals of the Song Contest as 37 countries compete for their place in the grand-final.

PA Archive/PA Images Rylan Clark-Neal has joined the Eurovision presenting team

He replaces previous co-host Mel Giedroyc, who will now serve as this year’s BBC Eurovision Spokesperson delivering the result of the UK vote live from London. Graham Norton will continue to provide his sardonic commentary on the night of the live final on BBC One, while Ken Bruce will also host Radio 2′s coverage. Of joining the line-up Rylan said: “After an amazing evening at ‘Eurovision: You Decide’ I’m absolutely thrilled to be saying I can’t wait to join the Eurovision family and host the semi-finals alongside Scott for the UK this year. “As a massive fan of Eurovision I’ve already cracked out my Union Jack Spice Girl jacket and am packed and primed and ready to take on Lisbon.”

BBC Graham Norton will commentate on the live final

His co-host, Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, added: “Eurovision is always the highlight of my year and I am truly excited that I’ll be presenting with fellow Eurovision fan, Rylan. “Eurovision is the most wonderful spectacle and I’m looking forward to all the weird and wonderful performances that the contest always brings.” The Eurovision semi-finals take place on 8 and 10 May, with the grand final on Saturday 8 May. This year, the UK will be represented by former West End star SuRie, who was selected after a public vote last month. Take a listen to her entry ‘Storm’ below...