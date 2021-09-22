Sabina Nessa – What We Know So Far

Sabina Nessa was a 28-year-old primary school teacher from southeast London. She’s been described as a “kind” and “caring” person.
It took almost a day for her body to be found by police. And following calls earlier this year for safer streets following the murder of Sarah Everard, many are questioning whether anything has changed.
A timeline of what happened
Sabina was attacked on September 17 at around 8.30pm while walking through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London.
Her body was found my a member of the public and police were called at around 5.30pm on September 18.
Police said there was a “short delay” in finding Sabina’s body because it was “not on the main walkway”.
On September 20 a post-mortem examination couldn’t find a cause of death.
A 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.
Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said: “We have extra officers in the area conducting high-visibility patrols, and anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime.”
The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 with the reference 5747/18 or contacting Crimestoppers.
We are devastated by Sabina’s tragic death. She was a brilliant teacher; she was kind, caring and absolutely dedicated to her pupils. She had so much life ahead of her and so much more to give and her loss is desperately sad.Lisa Williams, head teacher at the school where Sabina worked
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has called Sabina’s death “heartbreaking” and is also urging people to come forward with information.
Labour MP Harriet Harman wants the government to act with more “urgency” when it comes to tackling violence against women and girls in the UK.
“In just the last few days we have see more horrific killing of women. In Sheffield 35-year-old Terri Harris, killed together with three children. In Greenwich, primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was only 28 years old.
“We have got a woman home secretary and I believe women in leading positions have a special duty to deliver for other women.”
‘Pay attention’
On social media, many are speaking up for Sabina’s case to be given as much attention as the case of Sarah Everard earlier this year.
A vigil is being held for Sabina on 25 September at 7pm at Pegler Square.