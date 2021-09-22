Sabina Nessa – What We Know So Far

Met Police Sabina Nessa was described as a “kind” and “caring” person.

Sabina Nessa was a 28-year-old primary school teacher from southeast London. She’s been described as a “kind” and “caring” person.

It took almost a day for her body to be found by police. And following calls earlier this year for safer streets following the murder of Sarah Everard, many are questioning whether anything has changed.

A timeline of what happened

Sabina was attacked on September 17 at around 8.30pm while walking through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, southeast London.

Her body was found my a member of the public and police were called at around 5.30pm on September 18.

Police said there was a “short delay” in finding Sabina’s body because it was “not on the main walkway”.

On September 20 a post-mortem examination couldn’t find a cause of death.

A 40-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said: “We have extra officers in the area conducting high-visibility patrols, and anybody in London, regardless of gender, should be able to go out in an evening and not be concerned about being the victim of violent crime.”

The police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 with the reference 5747/18 or contacting Crimestoppers.