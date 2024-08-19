Sabrina Carpenter via Associated Press

Sabrina Carpenter has admitted there’s been something bothering her about one of her breakthrough hits for quite some time.

The chart-topping star has been on a roll in 2024 thanks to massive summer jams Espresso and Please Please Please, both of which have hit number one in the past few months.

Advertisement

Before that, though, Sabrina was probably best known for her top 40 offering Nonsense, which raised some eyebrows thanks to its cheeky lyrics and even cheekier ad libbed outros when she performs the song live.

The track ends with the suggestive line: “Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit. How quickly can you take your clothes off, pop quiz?”

However, during a recent interview with Variety, Sabrina admitted this was the lyric she now has an issue with.

Advertisement

“You know what I realised in hindsight, two years later, that I don’t like about this lyric? I say ‘pop’ twice,” she explained. “Not my favourite.”

She continued: “I didn’t catch it until way after the fact, I was like: ‘Ugh.’ But, y’know, no one has really commented on it. Now I’m bringing it to your attention, so I shouldn’t have done that.”

Nonsense was the final single to be taken from Sabrina’s most recent album Emails I Can’t Send, which peaked just outside the UK top 40 upon its release in 2022.