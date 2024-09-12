Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs Ode To Madonna Had 1 Sneaky '00s Nod

Sabrina Carpenter at the VMAs on Wednesday night via Associated Press

Chart-topping singer Sabrina Carpenter turned heads at Wednesday night’s MTV Video Music Awards in an incredible vintage gown that was previously worn by Madonna.

The Bob Mackie dress was previously sported by the Queen of Pop to the 1991 Oscars, where she paid homage to Marilyn Monroe and famously brought Michael Jackson along as her date for the evening.

It was originally specially designed for the Like A Virgin singer after she and the designer had collaborated on a Vanity Fair cover.

Madonna on stage during the 1991 Oscars via Associated Press

During Wednesday’s awards show, Sabrina won her first VMA in the Song Of The Year category for Espresso, and also performed during the ceremony.

And eagle-eyed viewers may well have noticed yet another extra reference to the Material Girl during Sabrina’s performance.

via Associated Press

At the start of her act, Sabrina was lowered onto the stage on a sparkly swing before making out with an alien (as you do).

This extraterrestrial smooch could be interpreted as a nod to another famous VMAs lip-lock, when both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera kissed Madonna back in 2003.

Sabrina Carpenter kisses a glamorous alien on stage at the 2024 VMAs via Associated Press

And the Britney references didn’t stop there, either.

Sabrina’s entrance was reminiscent of Britney’s outer space-themed music video for Oops! I Did It Again, the intro of which was subtly played as the singer “landed” onto the stage.

Despite Britney not being in attendance on Wednesday, the VMAs was still a big night for her, with celeb after celeb referencing the hit-maker.

For instance, Megan Thee Stallion wore a snake that echoed Britney’s I’m A Slave 4 U presenting moment and Tate McRae wore an outfit similar to one of Britney’s old looks.