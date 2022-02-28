SAG Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 28th annual SAG Awards will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

With the untelevised and controversy-plagued Golden Globes behind us and a slimmed-down Academy Awards on the horizon, the Screen Actors Guild Awards might just be the most uncomplicated stop this awards season.

Returning to an in-person ceremony after last year’s completely virtual pretaped special, the 28th annual show brought some of Hollywood’s biggest (and vaccinated) stars under one roof to honour work across film and television on Sunday night.

Airing live from Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hanger, the SAGs saw “CODA,” the big-hearted coming of age dramedy from Sian Heder, triumph in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast race. The moving Apple TV+ film centered around a hearing teenager from a deaf family beat out “Don’t Look Up,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “House of Gucci,” which led the nominations heading into the ceremony.

Earlier in the evening, “CODA” landed another historic win, with Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf actor to win an award at the event, taking home the best supporting actor trophy over Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jared Leto.

Director Ridley Scott’s crime drama failed to gain much traction elsewhere. Lady Gaga lost out for best female actor to a stunned Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) in a surprise win, making the already competitive Oscar race that much more uncertain.

Will Smith, meanwhile, proved to be the heavyweight in the best male actor field. He tearfully accepted the prize for his portrayal of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams’ father in “King Richard” as the latter watched on from the audience. Smith will face off against Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) and Andrew Garfield (“tick, tick... BOOM!”) once again at the Oscar ceremony next month.

As for television, reigning Emmys champs “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” dominated the top prizes after both picked up five nominations apiece. But Netflix’s “Squid Game”― the first foreign-language series to be recognised in major categories ― managed to wrestle a few prizes away from the prestige HBO drama. Both Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-Yeon made history as the first actors from a non-English language show to win in the drama acting categories.

Kate Winslet, who was also a winner for her turn in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” presented the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren, the guild’s most decorated recipient to date with a total of 13 SAG Award nominations and five wins.

As the first major event ahead of next month’s Academy Awards, the SAGs delivered a boost to Oscar contenders in the acting categories ― the ceremony is a mostly reliable predictor for who will take home the coveted gold hardware ― and some much-needed clarity for pop culture fans and pundits alike.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

WINNER: “CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

WINNER: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

WINNER: “Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

WINNER: Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

WINNER: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

WINNER: “No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

WINNER: “Squid Game”

