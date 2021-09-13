Saira Khan Reveals Extent Of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Injury

Saira Khan has spoken out about the injury that forced her to bow out of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins early. In the lead-up to the new celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Saira disclosed that she had suffered “life-long, physical” scars as a result of an incident during filming. “Unfortunately legally I can’t go into much detail about it because it’s still ongoing,” Saira explained. She added: “The show was great in supporting, but it’s gone beyond that. It’s gone onto something a bit bigger than that.”

Channel 4 Saira Khan on the set of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

After the latest episode aired, Saira posted a picture of her injured feet on her Instagram page, sharing the extent of the damage sustained. “I tried my very best, but in the end I had to be honest with myself,” she wrote. “I was in pain and didn’t want to let the others down. I was dragging behind and I felt I was being a burden.” Saira continued: “I actually fractured my ankle and have had surgery where I’ve had a metal plate and nine metal pins put in. I was in a cast for 12 weeks – but am all mended now. “I’m proud of my ankle scar because it will always be a reminder of a time I did my very best and pushed myself outside my comfort zone.”

The former Loose Women star ended her post thanking SAS: Who Dares Wins “for an amazing opportunity” and her fans for their support. In an additional Instagram post, Saira shared a photo of her ankle x-ray and thanked her surgeon. “I’ve never broken a bone in my body and at 51 it was a shock,” she said. “But to anyone who is suffering with an ankle injury please know you will heal, but rest, keep positive, exercise your upper body and believe in your power to heal.”