Saira Khan Takes Legal Action Over Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Injury

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins contestant Saira Khan has revealed she took legal action after sustaining “life-long” physical scars on the show. The former Apprentice finalist is one of 12 stars taking part in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has repeatedly been named as the most grueling reality show going. But while Saira has credited her involvement in the show with helping her get certain aspects of her life in perspective, it clearly wasn’t all smooth sailing during production. In an interview with The Sun published on Sunday, she revealed that she’s begun legal proceedings after an undisclosed incident on the set of the Channel 4 reality show.

Channel 4 Saira Khan on the set of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

“Unfortunately legally I can’t go into much detail about it because it’s still ongoing,” Saira explained. “I was left with life-long scars, physical ones. That’s very hard to cope with. “I am a very fit individual and to go onto a show and then have experienced what I did, I was in real shock.” Saira then cryptically added: “The show was great in supporting, but it’s gone beyond that. It’s gone onto something a bit bigger than that.” A representative for production company Minnow Films told the Daily Star that they and Saira have now reached an agreement. “Minnow Films and Saira Khan are happy to have ­resolved the concern raised,” spokesperson said. HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins for additional comment.