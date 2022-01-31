The government made it mandatory for frontline NHS workers to be fully vaccinated by 1 April back in the Autumn, meaning workers would have to get their first jab by this Thursday, February 3.

Up to 40,000 care workers are thought to have left their jobs since the policy was introduced for the care sector last November.

Mike Padgham, chair of the Independent Care Group, welcomed the reversal but said the policy had already caused “upset and heartache for those who lost their jobs”.

“We need to know now if they can have their jobs back,” he said.