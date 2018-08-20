Salih Khater Appears In Court Charged With Attempted Murder Over Westminster Crash

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder members of the public and police officers after a crash in Westminster.

Salih Khater, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, faces two counts of attempted murder, following the incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, allegedly drove his vehicle into pedestrians and cyclists before deliberately swerving towards police officers.

He then crashed into barriers outside the Palace of Westminster and was arrested by armed officers.