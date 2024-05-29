Saliva Pregnancy Tests Are A Thing – This Is How They Work

FreshSplash via Getty Images

Now we’ve all been to the pharmacy and seen urine pregnancy tests where you pee on a stick and wait to find out whether you’re pregnant or not.

But did you know you can also get saliva pregnancy tests? Though these are less common, Boots have now launched their own brand of kits.

Advertisement

How exactly do saliva pregnancy tests work?

Saliva pregnancy tests work in the same way as urine tests work — they use saliva for the detection of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in which helps in the detection of pregnancy.

These are seen to be slightly easier as you don’t have to wait for the need to pee to take a test.

The NHS explains that all pregnancy tests detect the hormone human chorionic gonadotrophin (hCG), which starts to be produced around 6 days after fertilisation.

With majority of pregnancy tests, you can check whether you’re pregnant the first day after a missed period.

Boots’ own saliva pregnancy test aims to make this easier as you can use it anywhere, and don’t have to wait for a bathroom — the results usually appear in five minutes.

Advertisement

The instructions for how to take the test say to:

Pool saliva in your mouth Collect saliva with collection handle Ensure the indicator colour turns blue Push in and twist Place facing upwards on a flat surface Read the result within 5-15 minutes

What do you do if you have a positive pregnancy test?

Louise Broadbridge, aka The Honest Midwife, runs an early pregnancy workshop for those struggling to navigate the limbo period where you take a positive pregnancy test, yet haven’t had a doctors scan.

She says that although you feel like you want to be busy planning — you should take it easy.

For so many people, finding out they’re pregnant can be a hugely exciting time. Equally, for lots of other people, it’s not necessarily the news they hoped for.

If you’re not totally over the moon about the two lines on the test in front of you – and are actually very anxious or worried about what happens next – it’s really important to be kind to yourself, says Broadbridge, and give yourself the time to get your head around this huge news.

“It is really normal to be really overwhelmed,” she explains.

“Even if you did want a baby and had been trying for a baby, suddenly being told that you’re pregnant is quite an overwhelming feeling.

Advertisement

“Any emotion that someone feels when they’re finding out they’re having a baby is a normal emotion – there’s no wrong reaction to it.”

But if you’re still undecided about the pregnancy, it’s really important to now surround yourself with the people you trust – including your partner, if you’re in a relationship.

“Talk to the people that are closest to you, that you trust the most, about how you’re feeling,” the midwife advises.

And really think about who are the right people to talk about it with – and who are the wrong people.

“You’ve got to have people that are going to be really balanced to support you in whatever your decisions are,” she adds.

Advertisement

Secondly, she advises to call your GP.

“There’s no fixed, clear ‘this is the way to go’ ... But I would say your GP surgery is going to be a good place to start, with the understanding that the likelihood is you’re going to make that phone call and then have to make another one,” she says.

Thirdly you can start taking folic acid.

Your booking appointment is in the diary. Now what? Well, as your first appointment can take a few weeks to be set up, it’s crucial that you make some immediate changes after finding out you’re expecting (if you’re not already doing so).

It’s recommended people take folic acid prior to getting pregnant but if you haven’t been, don’t worry – just make sure you start taking supplements as soon as possible after finding out, as this is really crucial for your baby’s development. You’re advised to take 400 micrograms of folic acid every day.

“It doesn’t need to be a pregnancy vitamin, you can just go and buy folic acid tablets, and that’s really important because it reduces the risk of spina bifida [when a baby’s spine and spinal cord does not develop properly in the womb],” says Broadbridge.

Lastly, if you are feeling overwhelmed — make sure to speak to someone, be it a partner or a friend.