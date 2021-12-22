Sally Ann Howes pictured in 2010 Brian To via Getty Images

Musical theatre performer and star of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Sally Ann Howes has died at the age of 91.

Sally Ann was best known for appearing opposite Dick Van Dyke in the 1968 family musical as Truly Scrumptious, the daughter of a wealthy sweet factory owner, who performs on numbers like Toot Sweets, Truly Scrumptious and the film’s title song.

Her nephew Toby confirmed the news on Twitter, announcing that Sally died “peacefully in her sleep” on Sunday.

He gave no cause of death, but commented: “I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side.”

Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes on the set of their hit musical film Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Sally Ann’s career in show business began as a teenager, when she appeared in the film Thursday’s Child.

From there, she became known for her roles in the theatre, which included a Broadway production of Brigadoon, which earned her a Tony Award nomination.

She also succeeded Julie Andrews in the lead role of My Fair Lady on Broadway, later reprising the role of Eliza Doolittle on several US tours.

Almost 50 years later, she returned to a revival of My Fair Lady as Mrs Higgins.

Sally Ann was semi-retired from the 1990s onwards, but performed a one-woman show in the Edinburgh Festival and at an AIDS benefit, as well as appearing in the 1992 miniseries Judith Krantz’s Secrets, which marked her final on-screen performance.

During their marriage, the star adopted the two sons of her second husband, Richard Adler. She was later married to Douglas Rae from 1972 until his death in September 2021.

As is usually the case, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be shown on TV on Christmas Day, airing on Channel 5 at 3.15pm.