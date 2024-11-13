Constantly Craving Salt? Here's When To Worry

Amy Glover / HuffPost

According to the NHS, the UK’s cold weather might make you more likely to reach for the carbs. In my case, this takes the form of sugary midnight snacking.

But if your cravings are of a more savoury nature, there might be a few factors at play, health information site Medical News Today says.

Stress, a lack of sleep, boredom, sweating a lot and even hormonal changes associated with periods can make you salivate over sodium.

And while too much salt in your diet can be harmful to your health, the cause of the cravings themselves isn’t usually something to worry about.

However, occasionally wanting salt all the time can reveal issues with your adrenal system, Medical News Today adds.

Which health conditions can cause salt cravings?

Addison’s disease, which is also known as adrenal insufficiency, happens when your adrenal glands don’t make enough of certain hormones.

The NHS says the condition can cause something called an adrenal crisis, which occurs when a hormone that regulates your body’s stress response (cortisol) drops dramatically.

“An adrenal crisis is a medical emergency. If left untreated, it can be fatal,” their site reads.

Addison’s disease can affect your blood sugar levels, which sometimes causes a craving for salt, Medical News Today says.

Your salt cravings might be especially likely to be associated with Addison’s disease if they come with some or all of the following symptoms:

lack of energy or motivation (fatigue)

muscle weakness

low mood

loss of appetite and unintentional weight loss

increased thirst

darkened skin, lips or gums

fainting

cramps.

People with a genetic kidney condition called Bartter syndrome and those with cystic fibrosis may also crave salt to make up for extra sodium loss through sweat and urine.

Both conditions are usually diagnosed in infancy.

When should I see a doctor about salt cravings?

If you notice symptoms of Addison’s disease, speak to a GP right away as it must be treated with medication.

The NHS points out that the disease often looks like the common flu or depression in its early stages, but you should still get tested if you’re unsure.